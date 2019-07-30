Scharf Investments Upped Its Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Shares Declined; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Upped Its Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Stake by $411,516 as Market Value Rose

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 34,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,588 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 86,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 46,437 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 113,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 10.53 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Face Another Enforcement Action If It Misses June 30 OCC Deadline; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – THE PENALTY WOULD BE A RECORD FINE FOR THE U.S. CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: ‘Another Step Forward’ to Rebuild Trust; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N EXPECTS $4 BILLION IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019 – INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 27/03/2018 – Elizabeth Warren wants to grill likely New York Fed president on Wells Fargo oversight; 26/04/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Lisa Frazier Will Become Head of Innovation Group; 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 32,980 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $128.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Investment Counselors reported 4,310 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 5,319 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 239,373 shares. Architects Incorporated invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Parsec Financial Management holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 115,742 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank accumulated 5,906 shares. Brandes Invest Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 2.15% or 1.91M shares. Rowland Company Counsel Adv owns 3,132 shares. Clark Cap Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 20,697 shares. Prudential Public Limited holds 11.09M shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc New York has invested 3.93% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). River Road Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Jnba Fincl Advisors has 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Manufacturers Life The reported 12.63M shares stake. Argent Company holds 92,791 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpus Mgmt reported 56,883 shares. The Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Cap Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Lpl Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 19,105 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 56,866 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Invesco reported 181,234 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 333 were reported by Carroll Fincl Associate. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company owns 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 19,604 shares. Fiera Capital reported 299,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Staley Cap Advisers stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 137,127 are owned by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 172,678 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Lincoln National holds 0.05% or 107,999 shares in its portfolio.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Csi China Internet (KWEB) by 28,660 shares to 53,340 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tortoise Midsteram Energy Fund Inc (NTG) by 196,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,106 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,186 activity.