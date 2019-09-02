Scharf Investments Upped By $8.38 Million Its Mckesson (MCK) Stake; Shorts at VIRTUALARMOR INTL (VTLR) Raised By 92.31%

VIRTUALARMOR INTL INC (OTCMKTS:VTLR) had an increase of 92.31% in short interest. VTLR’s SI was 2,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 92.31% from 1,300 shares previously. With 32,800 avg volume, 0 days are for VIRTUALARMOR INTL INC (OTCMKTS:VTLR)’s short sellers to cover VTLR’s short positions. The stock decreased 27.78% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.065. About 88,176 shares traded or 405.02% up from the average. VirtualArmour International Inc. (OTCMKTS:VTLR) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Scharf Investments Llc increased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 13.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc acquired 71,663 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock rose 16.75%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 598,489 shares with $70.06M value, up from 526,826 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $25.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 1.36 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Another recent and important VirtualArmour International Inc. (OTCMKTS:VTLR) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “VirtualArmour Announces Listing on OTCQB U.S. Securities Marketplace – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2017.

VirtualArmour International Inc., an information technology company, provides network and cybersecurity products and solutions to enterprise and service well-known provider markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.80 million. It offers managed services, such as 24 x 7 x 365 alerting, management, monitoring, maintenance, and prevention; professional services, including design, architecture, consulting, assessments, implementation, migration, and training; and hardware and software services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as VirtualArmor International Inc. and changed its name to VirtualArmour International Inc. in October 2016.

Among 4 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $13500 lowest target. $148.50’s average target is 7.40% above currents $138.27 stock price. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MCK in report on Monday, July 22 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 404,006 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Company Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 13,009 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.07% or 28,570 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 17 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc invested in 300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Management Ltd, California-based fund reported 33,509 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 5,360 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 15 shares. Commerce State Bank invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Orrstown Finance Services Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 0.08% or 782,470 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 77,615 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

