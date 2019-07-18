Scharf Investments Trimmed Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $53.55 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Has Lifted by $477,633 Its Position

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 723,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 918,596 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.29 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $90.67. About 3.57M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 21/03/2018 – SBUX: CHINA IS FASTEST GROWING INTERNATIONAL MARKET FOR COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $140.82. About 4.60 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Inv Advsr holds 321,177 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.36% or 3.73M shares. Joel Isaacson And Llc stated it has 3,456 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 12,300 shares. Cibc Asset Inc owns 0.09% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 187,592 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 11,150 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Vantage Invest Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 170,097 shares. Country Club Co Na reported 7,543 shares. State Street accumulated 53.44M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,218 shares. Beaumont Financial Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,022 shares. Central Bancorp has invested 1.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). London Of Virginia reported 3,700 shares. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,503 shares. Washington stated it has 0.52% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 113,310 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $55.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 25,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. 152,634 shares were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD, worth $10.26 million. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18 million for 31.05 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.