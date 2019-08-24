Scharf Investments Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Profile of 7 Analysts Covering Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH)

Among 7 analysts covering Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evolent Health has $31 highest and $19 lowest target. $22.75’s average target is 224.07% above currents $7.02 stock price. Evolent Health had 17 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) rating on Monday, March 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $20 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The stock of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 21. Oppenheimer maintained Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. See Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) latest ratings:

Scharf Investments Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc sold 53,474 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 1.51 million shares with $178.33M value, down from 1.57 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $593.32 million. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value care and population health management. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s services include providing clients with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services.

The stock decreased 5.26% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 915,902 shares traded. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has declined 66.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EVH News: 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Sees 2018 Adjusted Rev $565M to $585M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Evolent Health Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVH); 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Sees 2Q Adj Rev $139M-$143M; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health 1Q Rev $139.7M; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Partners with SOMOS IPA to Accelerate Transition to Value-Based Care in New York City Communities; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT 1Q ADJ REV $144.4M, EST. $140.8M; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT HEALTH INC EVH.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.