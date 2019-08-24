Scharf Investments Stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) Has Lowered by $14.96 Million as Valuation Rose; Block H & R (HRB) Holder Loudon Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $9.44 Million

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 94.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 40,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 2,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 42,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 2.81 million shares traded or 3.76% up from the average. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 17/04/2018 – H&R Block Names Vinoo Víjay as Chief Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Rev $488.4M; 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB, CAT, BA & more; 26/04/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 106,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 443,846 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.33M, down from 550,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $175.27. About 832,141 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Rev Up 15%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh invested 0.34% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 472 shares. Fil Ltd owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Comm Na invested 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 17,126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 17,134 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Clark Estates Incorporated Ny has 134,000 shares. 558,532 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Artisan Partners LP has 0.2% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 4.20M shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0% stake. World Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 14,290 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 28,141 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:COH) by 100,501 shares to 149,176 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 37,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.

