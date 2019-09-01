Scharf Investments Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) Upped by $2.93 Million as Shares Rose; Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined While Cambridge Advisors Lowered Stake

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 25,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.04M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 946,204 shares traded or 5.30% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 6,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 46,462 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 52,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.11B for 10.04 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel: Zen And The Art Of Chip Production – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : PFE, QQQ, AKRX, INTC, DOW, SQ, SLM, DISCA, HPQ, AMD, DHI, WM – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Stock Gets More Value Oriented by the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Cap Inv Lc accumulated 2.7% or 940,929 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments has invested 0.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Brave Asset Management invested in 1.24% or 41,508 shares. Staley Advisers holds 523,031 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. 250,014 were accumulated by Vestor Lc. Qs Ltd holds 243,837 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Whitnell And holds 72,666 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Pcl owns 0.87% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 491,776 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 413,900 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa has 0.6% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 157,882 shares. Community Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% or 64,770 shares. Ami Asset accumulated 8,000 shares. Schmidt P J Investment invested in 1.11% or 70,784 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,927 shares.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kansas City Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern: No Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern Offers The Best Potential Return Among Railroad Stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 859,112 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 339,151 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 2.53M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 2,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Raymond James Tru Na invested in 2,875 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division owns 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1,800 shares. 30 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker. Hodges Incorporated holds 0.1% or 8,758 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,498 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Coastline accumulated 6,498 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 0.05% or 50,127 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 324,161 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $125.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).