Scharf Investments Stake in Gentex (GNTX) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose; Franklin Resources Holds Stake in Netapp (NTAP)

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 42.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 28,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 94,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 66,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 2.84M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 99.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 3.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 25,583 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529,000, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 1.95 million shares traded or 14.94% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg, Maryland-based fund reported 205,947 shares. Commerce Natl Bank owns 13,951 shares. 549,495 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Mufg Americas accumulated 276 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.03% or 19,308 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 387,891 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rampart Mgmt Limited Com holds 6,223 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 402,070 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.1% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Sei Investments accumulated 333,193 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Qs Limited Liability Co owns 51,714 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 11 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 307,085 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. World Asset Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 19,063 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 23,247 shares to 355,494 shares, valued at $38.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 13,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,636 shares, and cut its stake in Focus Finl Partners Inc.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of NetApp, Inc. Investors (NTAP) – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do NetApp’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NetApp cut to Street-low target – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts shrug off NetApp beats – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of NetApp, Inc. Investors (NTAP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01 million for 15.73 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cooper-Standard (CPS) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Penske Automotive (PAG) Lags Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Allison (ALSN) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 66,454 shares to 68,021 shares, valued at $79.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 113,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt owns 19,850 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada owns 12,928 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 31,845 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Oppenheimer And invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Provident Invest Mngmt holds 4.56% or 1.34M shares. Azimuth Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 106,800 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al owns 0.03% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 220,000 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.68% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 508,613 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 441,864 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 1.16M shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 149 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 1.77M shares or 2.79% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 19,835 shares. Country Bancorp invested in 0.93% or 1.01M shares.