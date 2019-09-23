Scharf Investments Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $2.00 Million; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Upped Stake

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 300.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 190,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 253,327 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.13 million, up from 63,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 1.49 million shares traded or 5.19% up from the average. Brookfield ASet Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct)

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 37,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.78 million, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.72 million shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd holds 0.53% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,794 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial owns 175,133 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M Securities Incorporated has 0.69% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 37,247 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 7,123 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 1,424 shares. 14,205 are owned by Duff Phelps Management. 8,653 were accumulated by Mitchell Mngmt. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv holds 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 98,266 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability owns 18,274 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.22% stake. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Limited Company owns 16,677 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Com reported 9,216 shares. Hodges Inc holds 14,657 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Argent Tru holds 0.36% or 64,472 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore And has invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.31 million shares to 8,012 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 37,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,030 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

