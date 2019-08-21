Scharf Investments Position in Starbucks (SBUX) Decreased by $53.55 Million as Stock Value Rose; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Surmodics (SRDX) by $595,335 as Share Value Declined

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 13,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 29,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 43,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $624.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 85,250 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC SRDX.O SAYS CFO ANDREW LAFRENCE RESIGNED; 15/05/2018 – Surmodics Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC – TIMOTHY ARENS, VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGY, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Adj EPS 15c; 08/05/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – SURMODICS SEES 49C PER SHARE CHARGE TO 3Q EARNINGS; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q EPS 11c; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics Announces Leadership Change And Appointment Of Interim CFO

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 723,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 918,596 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.29 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.63. About 6.81 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.15 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,097 shares to 759,376 shares, valued at $69.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 360,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Llc owns 5,520 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Company owns 37,471 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ashfield Capital Lc accumulated 61,466 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 1 shares. Asset Strategies holds 0.76% or 43,583 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 26.23M shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And owns 207,317 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,681 shares. King Luther Mngmt owns 116,041 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Limited Company stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Marietta Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,498 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,900 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 32,121 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa holds 0.54% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 51,834 shares. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).