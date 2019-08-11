Scharf Investments Position in Cdk Global (CDK) Has Lifted as Stock Price Declined; Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose While Private Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed by $301,227 Its Holding

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62M, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 500,361 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: FTC Had Notified Parties of Opposition to Proposed Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Lowers 2018 Rev Guidance to Range of 2.5%-3% Growth From 3%-4%; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 20,087 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $76.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 18,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,905 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Mngmt has invested 0.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability owns 66,722 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust Tru holds 58,013 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0.31% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 31,571 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr reported 6,094 shares stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc owns 61,424 shares. Salem Mgmt Inc accumulated 7,300 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Amer National Bank & Trust has invested 1.91% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kdi Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 13,232 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa stated it has 62,500 shares. Harris Associates Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rodgers Brothers reported 42,790 shares stake. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Management LP has 1.64% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wendell David Assoc Inc invested in 0.12% or 6,485 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.72% or 260,251 shares in its portfolio.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 19,521 shares to 32,683 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,324 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.