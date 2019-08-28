Scharf Investments Position in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Has Decreased as Shares Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose While Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $1.06 Million

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 22,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 742,259 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.58 million, down from 764,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 712,736 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $8.15 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 4.67 million shares traded or 28.64% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T owns 3,347 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corp, Florida-based fund reported 6,940 shares. 12,200 are owned by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Smithfield reported 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 6,186 shares. Hartford Inv Management invested in 7,848 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt owns 6,117 shares. Ameriprise holds 1.15M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Westfield Capital Mgmt Com LP stated it has 245,722 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 2,871 shares. Chem Natl Bank owns 10,500 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 28,426 shares to 72,339 shares, valued at $126.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 25,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 1.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0.8% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Westwood Group Inc has 349,531 shares. 24,547 are held by Cap Advisors Inc Ok. Mad River holds 1,350 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc reported 43 shares stake. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 3,389 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.95% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cetera Advsr Lc holds 14,116 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1.69 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.50M shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Oakworth holds 3,198 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Limited holds 1.61% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 32,920 shares. Culbertson A N And Comm reported 0.36% stake. Sonata Gru has 965 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.