Scharf Investments Maintains Holding in Mckesson (MCK); Facebook (FB) Shareholder Harvard Management Co Has Decreased Its Holding

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 71,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 598,489 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.06M, up from 526,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $7 during the last trading session, reaching $140.08. About 1.56 million shares traded or 8.09% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 70,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 306,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.07 million, down from 376,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $182.5. About 9.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies Before Congress: LIVE; 26/03/2018 – Elon Musk: Facebook ‘gives me the willies’; 04/04/2018 – World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Weighs In on the Facebook Scandal; 26/03/2018 – FB: $FB Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook P; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg pulls off acrobatics at Congressional circus; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zuckerberg at the European Parliament to answer questions; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 05/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Report: US congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson Could Surge On A Settlement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “In Bay Area exodus, will Uber follow McKesson to Dallas? – San Francisco Business Times” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 21,894 shares to 873,108 shares, valued at $83.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 142,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 825,687 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives stated it has 31,879 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2,271 shares. 28,773 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. National Asset reported 0.03% stake. Oppenheimer And Communication holds 2,292 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gibraltar has 25,530 shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 23 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 447,925 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Becker Capital Mngmt accumulated 245,663 shares. Kings Point Cap Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Arbiter Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% or 4,994 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.06M shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 99 shares. Legal General Group Public holds 1.42M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock will bounce back from this recent sell-off, but things may get worse before they get better – Live Trading News” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Big Reasons to Buy and Hold Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.