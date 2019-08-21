Scharf Investments Maintains Holding in Cdk Global (CDK); Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Raised Stake in Boston Properties (BXP) as Shares Declined

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 962,816 shares traded or 7.24% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 33,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 84,993 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, up from 51,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $127.59. About 479,683 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4,999 shares to 153,176 shares, valued at $65.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,230 shares to 9,600 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,350 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher LP reported 9,791 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has 5,048 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westwood Mgmt Il owns 6,600 shares. 194,651 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Com Incorporated. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 2,207 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.33% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 49,119 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 0.16% or 121,267 shares. Lafayette Invs Incorporated holds 2,400 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.31% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 35,172 are held by Van Eck Assoc Corp. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings, a France-based fund reported 120,164 shares. Element Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 2,430 shares. 2 are held by Washington Tru Bancshares.

