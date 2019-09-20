Scharf Investments Lowered Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holding; Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (CNHI) Sellers Decreased By 6.23% Their Shorts

Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (NYSE:CNHI) had a decrease of 6.23% in short interest. CNHI’s SI was 8.85 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.23% from 9.44M shares previously. With 1.94M avg volume, 5 days are for Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (NYSE:CNHI)’s short sellers to cover CNHI’s short positions. The SI to Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES’s float is 0.91%. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 647,605 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q REV. $6.77B; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN

Scharf Investments Llc decreased Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) stake by 5.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc analyzed 24,425 shares as Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)'s stock rose 16.28%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 419,421 shares with $69.93M value, down from 443,846 last quarter. Motorola Solutions Inc now has $27.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 314,820 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Motorola Solutions has $19500 highest and $13600 lowest target. $169’s average target is 0.59% above currents $168.01 stock price. Motorola Solutions had 12 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, September 6. Raymond James maintained Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance" on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire" published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Are Motorola Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE:MSI) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $301.25M for 23.08 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. Another trade for 264,635 shares valued at $46.79 million was made by BROWN GREGORY Q on Thursday, August 8. Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. also sold $961.58 million worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) on Thursday, September 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge And Cox accumulated 20,339 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). California-based Jacobs & Ca has invested 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). New York-based Qs Llc has invested 0.07% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.14% or 6.02 million shares in its portfolio. 90,118 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 22,390 shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Trust Lc has invested 0.05% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 876,206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 2,565 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Massachusetts Ser Ma reported 0.04% stake. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd owns 5,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 0.15% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.13% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.54 billion. It also offers specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other uses; engines, transmissions, and axles for its vehicles. It has a 12.73 P/E ratio. The Agricultural Equipment segment provides farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment.

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did CNH Industrial's (NYSE:CNHI) Share Price Deserve to Gain 57%? – Yahoo Finance" on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Boasting A 21% Return On Equity, Is CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "CNH Industrial today presents the Strategic Business Plan at its Capital Markets Day – Yahoo Finance" on September 03, 2019.