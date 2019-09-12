Scharf Investments Increases Stake in Novartis A G (NVS); Spitfire Capital Maintains Position in Valmont Inds (VMI)

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 405,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.75M, up from 873,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $89.31. About 1.86 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – Had some interesting unsubscribes from $NVS today — the price of independence. @VasNarasimhan; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: New Indication Approved Under FDA Priority Review Designation; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 30/04/2018 – Novartis receives FDA approval of Tafinlar(R) + Mekinist(R) for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI WILL JOIN NOVARTIS ON MAY 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – New Novartis analyses at AAN show siponimod’s efficacy on disability and cognition in secondary progressive MS patients; 01/05/2018 – AVEXIS, NOVARTIS DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 05/04/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES SIGNIFICANT ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S RYDAPT; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – APPOINTS JOHN TSAI HEAD OF GLOBAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 38,879 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, up from 34,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $143.68. About 59,509 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 22,320 shares to 250,445 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,000 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of New York Mellon owns 275,743 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Gp Llp reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James And Associate holds 9,923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Btim Corp has invested 0.25% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Moreover, Principal Financial Gp has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 96,646 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 3,200 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 31,960 shares. Citadel Limited Co stated it has 122,198 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 12,365 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 3,159 shares stake. Service Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 74,468 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 12,581 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 4,176 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. 358,934 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Fmr Limited Liability reported 0% stake.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 99,071 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $189.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,012 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.