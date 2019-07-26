Scharf Investments Increases Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cohen Lawrence B Has Lifted Its Position

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 113,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 19.94 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 05/05/2018 – Dealbook: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2018: Buffett Sticks With Wells Fargo; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Says Fed Asset Cap Isn’t as Painful as It Thought; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer Missteps; 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 mln to resolve lawsuit related to sales scandal; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS LJM FAILED TO MAKE ITS REQUIRED MARGIN PAYMENTS TO COVER ITS LOSSES, PROMPTING THE LAWSUIT FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14 million shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying that the e-commerce company should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could make a rival offer to buy Flipkart, the Indian newspaper reported; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 03/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCESScoop from @JenniferJJacobs and…; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of The West, California-based fund reported 11,013 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 102,532 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Kdi Prtn Lc has invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 9,488 were reported by Alpha Cubed Ltd. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,813 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). West Chester Cap Advisors invested 2.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gam Ag invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 5.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tradition Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 137 shares. 4.13M are held by Cap Investors. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 190 shares in its portfolio. Trust Co Of Vermont owns 2.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,524 shares. 521 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advsr. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 582 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9,560 shares to 22,659 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,506 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX).

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 21,894 shares to 873,108 shares, valued at $83.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,176 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

