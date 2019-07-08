Scharf Investments Increases Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Cincinnati Financial Cut Its Honeywell International Ord (HON) Stake by $17.38 Million

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 113,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 7.93M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 03/04/2018 – Great Rock Capital Closes Leverage Facility with Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources: Woods returning to Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Resi Servicer Rkgs On Wells Fargo Home Mortgage; 12/04/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 06/05/2018 – Wells Fargo looking to hire 20 managing directors; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo is the leading financier for the gun industry; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $175.49. About 708,754 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 106,860 shares to 443,846 shares, valued at $62.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,583 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.09 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F had sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808.