Scharf Investments Increases Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); 13D Management Has Raised Its Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) as Stock Value Rose

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 30,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.13M, up from 28,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $836.32. About 275,039 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 113,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.85M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 Billion Pact Gives U.S. Power to Fire Managers; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Office; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY APPROVED WITH 92 PERCENT SUPPORT FROM INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Remediate Harmed Consumers, Improve Risk, Compliance Management; 15/03/2018 – Zane Zodrow: Exclusive: Wells Fargo commits yet more crimes; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO SETTLE WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY OF THE FINDINGS OF FACT OR CONCLUSIONS OF LAW

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 306,463 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $73.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 18,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,905 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Gp invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kwmg Ltd Liability Company reported 135 shares stake. 800,310 were reported by Hikari Tsushin Inc. Curbstone Fin Management Corp has invested 0.42% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 569,868 shares in its portfolio. Winfield Assoc Inc holds 0.07% or 2,785 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Group Inc Inc holds 2,295 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. C Worldwide Gru A S has 3.59% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5.85M shares. Moreover, Pggm Investments has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 130,000 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1,917 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Westwood holds 1.06% or 2.12M shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt stated it has 13,015 shares. Rockland Commerce accumulated 376,648 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 81,552 shares or 0% of the stock. Wespac Limited Liability Co reported 1,196 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 104,353 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com reported 339,065 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 6,774 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP reported 59,867 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 716,351 shares stake. Jane Street Limited Liability owns 117,980 shares. Stephens Ar owns 750 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 2,356 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Amp Invsts stated it has 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Profund Advsr Ltd owns 703 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 660 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.