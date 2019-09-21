Scharf Investments Increases Holding in Novartis A G (NVS); Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Upped Stake in Schein Henry (HSIC) as Market Valuation Rose

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 405,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.75M, up from 873,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 1.88M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/04/2018 – Novartis: DISPERZ(R) Receives FDA Approval to Treat TSC-associated Partial-Onset Seizures; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Lawyer Retires in Relation to Cohen Payments; 16/05/2018 – $NVS slide on “Trust & Reputation” issue in Investor Day deck today; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 1.1B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O – ENTERED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER WITH NOVARTIS PURSUANT TO WHICH NOVARTIS WILL ACQUIRE AVEXIS FOR $218 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:GlaxoSmithKline To Buy Novartis Healthcare Stake; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O SAYS OFFER REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF 88 PERCENT TO AVEXIS’ CLOSING PRICE ON APRIL 6, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Novartis’s Sale Of Joint Venture Stake Could Be Credit Positive, But Uncertainty Around Use Of Proceeds And Financial Policies Persist; 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto(R) improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 16/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: Novartis chief lawyer departing over company’s payments made to Cohen

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii bought 4,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 73,383 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13M, up from 68,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 1.00 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 02/05/2018 – Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 100,495 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $50.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 37,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,120 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.