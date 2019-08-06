Scharf Investments Increases Holding in Cvs Health (CVS); As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $9.23 Million

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 174,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.19 million, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.76. About 6.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 295,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.79 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 3.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 106,860 shares to 443,846 shares, valued at $62.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,583 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.25 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 97,289 shares to 970,882 shares, valued at $79.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 161,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc..