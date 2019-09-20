Scharf Investments Increased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; Aperio Group Has Upped Its Position in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by $497,466

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 37,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.78M, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 4.49M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 17,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 162,053 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85M, up from 144,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 95,979 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $24.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Au Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) by 1.13M shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honda Motor Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 253,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10 has 35,778 shares. 48,102 are owned by Lee Danner & Bass. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Campbell Co Inv Adviser Lc reported 17,397 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Monetary Mgmt Gp invested in 18,221 shares. Tortoise Inv Lc, a New York-based fund reported 700 shares. Lynch & Associate In accumulated 9,420 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Security Trust Co holds 0.56% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 32,783 shares. Qs Limited Company reported 0.08% stake. Tennessee-based Td Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,800 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc reported 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boston & Management Inc has 1.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 37,346 shares to 722,030 shares, valued at $75.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 55,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,407 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).