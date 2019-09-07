Scharf Investments Holds Position in Cdk Global (CDK); Light Street Capital Management Stake in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Trimmed by $4.45 Million as Valuation Declined

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 51,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 593,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.47M, down from 644,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.57. About 671,882 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 456,338 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 85,632 shares to 3.23M shares, valued at $129.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 306,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

