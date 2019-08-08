Scharf Investments Holding in Mckesson (MCK) Lifted by $8.38 Million as Stock Value Rose; Palisade Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Sysco (SYY) by $4.39 Million as Stock Price Declined

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 71,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 598,489 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.06M, up from 526,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 1.50M shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 36.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 66,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 118,074 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 184,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $70.68. About 1.19M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 452,877 shares to 5,941 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $572.32 million for 16.51 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,000 shares to 15,922 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

