Scharf Investments Has Trimmed Motorola Solutions (MSI) Position by $14.96 Million; Caterpillar (EIX) Valuation Rose While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Increased Stake by $1.66 Million

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 106,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 443,846 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.33 million, down from 550,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $180.91. About 637,403 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 08/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes Acquisition of Airbus DS Communications; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN); 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Kelly Honored by IACP, Motorola; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (EIX) by 48.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 22,684 shares as the company's stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 69,823 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 47,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 1.86 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 45,697 shares to 774,643 shares, valued at $113.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 66,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.1% or 278,444 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 820 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Alethea Management Lc invested in 2,953 shares. Mackenzie Corp owns 0.02% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 66,450 shares. Moreover, Live Your Vision Limited Company has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 98 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 20,200 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Rampart Inv Company Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Peoples Svcs Corp invested in 0% or 28 shares. British Columbia Inv Management has 0.05% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.08% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Chevy Chase has invested 0.08% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 1,628 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NASDAQ:FITB) by 88,098 shares to 7,151 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 25,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,305 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc Class B (NYSE:TMHC).