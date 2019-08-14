Scharf Investments Has Trimmed Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position as Market Value Rose; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Decreased Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $410,000

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 153,176 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.97 million, down from 158,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $516.03. About 181,206 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $9.61 during the last trading session, reaching $295.25. About 265,616 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 05/03/2018 Nation’s Brightest Young Scientists Display Trailblazing Research at the Regeneron Science Talent Search; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 25,468 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $132.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 28,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59M for 19.82 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 21,353 shares to 187,171 shares, valued at $26.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

