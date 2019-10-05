Scharf Investments Has Raised Novartis A G (NVS) Stake by $36.90 Million; Denali Advisors Lifted Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stake by $871,311; Stock Rose

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 405,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.75M, up from 873,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 1.68M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – ? Novartis lawyer departs over […]; 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters deal to acquire gene therapy company AveXis for $8.7 billion; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS PROGRESSING, WITH POTENTIAL ACTION NOT LIKELY BEFORE THE FIRST HALF OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Says Contract With Company Linked To Trump’s Lawyer Has Ended — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS STILL BELIEVES KYMRIAH WILL BECOME BLOCKBUSTER THERAPY; 24/04/2018 – Shorts Stay Skeptical on Novartis Target AveXis Before Key Data; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DEAL COMPLETION EXPECTED IN MID 2018; 16/04/2018 – Novartis announces new analysis demonstrating Entresto helped preserve kidney function in patients with chronic heart failure, especially those with diabetes

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 19852.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 41,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 41,700 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $887,000, up from 209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 145,701 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 55,280 shares to 770,407 shares, valued at $148.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 99,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72M shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novartis Looks Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Biotech Stocks With Big Catalysts in September – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Bizwest.com published: “AveXis to implement data integrity regime in Longmont plant – BizWest” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Tencent Backs Indian B2B E-Commerce – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: FDA Verdict Ahead For Pfenex’s Osteoporosis Biosimilar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 29,200 shares to 82,500 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,700 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Top 7 Aviation and Aerospace Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aircastle: Still One Of My Favorite Dividend Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold AYR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 44.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 42.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 60,800 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Voya Invest Ltd Company holds 21,234 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Pnc Services has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Switzerland-based Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.02% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Mirae Asset Invests Communications Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.39% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 80,672 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0.02% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 509,405 shares. Icon Advisers Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 69,600 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Principal Financial Group holds 0% or 28,803 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). 275,677 are owned by Parametric Associate Ltd Com.