Scharf Investments Has Raised Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake; Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 25 funds increased or started new holdings, while 26 sold and reduced their stock positions in Putnam Premier Income Trust. The funds in our database now possess: 15.82 million shares, down from 17.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Putnam Premier Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 14 Increased: 18 New Position: 7.

Scharf Investments Llc increased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 2.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc acquired 25,468 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 1.14 million shares with $132.04M value, up from 1.11 million last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $12.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 272,488 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 16,780 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Thornburg Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 1,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T stated it has 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 34,775 are owned by Private Capital Advsr. Cim Mangement invested in 8,955 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Ghp Advsr has invested 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 1,905 were accumulated by Guyasuta Invest Advsr Incorporated. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 11,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 95,741 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 47,003 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 466 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Mariner Llc holds 0.34% or 285,222 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc has 40,005 shares.

Scharf Investments Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 53,474 shares to 1.51M valued at $178.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 147,997 shares and now owns 46,080 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20’s average target is 1.72% above currents $129.96 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $14100 target in Monday, July 22 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “KCS’ Mike Naatz to Address Cowen’s 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern: No Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “KCS’ Patrick Ottensmeyer to Address Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

The stock 0.07% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putnam Premier Income Trust declares $0.0350 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Shift To A Capital Return Program Could Boost Putnam Premier Income Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daqo New Energy Shs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 25 Shs (DQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allergan plc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Putnam Premier Income Trust for 300,940 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 4.96 million shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 0.23% invested in the company for 64,038 shares. The Minnesota-based Cahill Financial Advisors Inc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Shaker Financial Services Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 35,719 shares.