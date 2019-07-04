Scharf Investments Has Raised Cdk Global (CDK) Holding by $20.92 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Checchi Capital Advisers Has Lifted Its Position by $592,774 as Market Value Rose

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62M, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 662,450 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.23 TO $3.28; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,995 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 7,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 32,980 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $128.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 322,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

