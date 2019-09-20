Scharf Investments Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $13.18 Million; Stock Rose; Aperio Group Has Cut Clearwater Paper (CLW) Holding by $326,322 as Market Value Declined

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) by 79.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 18,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.65% . The institutional investor held 4,625 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 22,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Clearwater Paper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 264,054 shares traded or 31.95% up from the average. Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has declined 14.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CLW News: 06/03/2018 – Clearwater Seafoods Sees FY18 Capital Spending Declining by C$60M-C$70M; 26/04/2018 – Church of Scientology’s Historic Fort Harrison Bi-Monthly Tour Gives an lnsider’s View of a Clearwater lcon; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING; 24/04/2018 – Dr. Rene Reed Offers GAlNSWave® in Clearwater; 08/05/2018 – Clearwater Seafoods 1Q Adj EPS C$0.01; 19/04/2018 – Clearwater Paper 1Q EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – QTRLY SALES C$174.8 MLN VS C$165.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY $60-70 MLN IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.01; 30/04/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Names Veteran Strategists to Address, Prioritize Urgency Around Hospitals’ Cybersecurity Management

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 99,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.28M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10 million shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold CLW shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.40 million shares or 3.27% more from 12.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Incorporated invested in 0% or 3,423 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,842 shares. Geode Capital Limited Com invested in 0% or 200,149 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Amer Intll Group Incorporated reported 0% in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 38,818 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 1.49 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 444 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) or 6,475 shares. Brandywine Invest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,459 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 50,512 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) for 17,246 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW).

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $24.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5,871 shares to 33,091 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 68,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB).

Analysts await Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 122.22% or $1.65 from last year’s $1.35 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Clearwater Paper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,400.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.