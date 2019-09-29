Scharf Investments Has Lifted Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $2.00 Million as Stock Value Declined; White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Shareholder Mraz Amerine & Associates Lowered Position as Share Price Rose

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 472 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 27,638 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.23M, down from 28,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $8.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1068.9. About 27,080 shares traded or 45.86% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 37,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.78 million, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 33,578 shares to 613,688 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

