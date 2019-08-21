Scharf Investments Has Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position; As Magellan Health (MGLN) Share Price Rose, Engaged Capital Cut Its Stake by $1.83 Million

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 295,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.79M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 8.50 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 66,243 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 106,860 shares to 443,846 shares, valued at $62.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.