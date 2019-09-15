Scharf Investments Has Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $2.00 Million as Market Value Declined; Ratan Capital Management LP Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $946,500 as Market Value Declined

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 37,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.78M, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87 million, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 99,409 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $108.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 24,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,421 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fosun Interest Ltd has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,612 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 50,890 were accumulated by Notis. Pnc Grp Inc holds 1.30M shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs accumulated 103,986 shares. Pinnacle Fincl invested 0.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Page Arthur B reported 13,190 shares. Agf Invs Inc holds 0.41% or 623,867 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fin Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 39,494 shares. Northeast Consultants has 4,666 shares. Grimes And owns 0.54% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 130,303 shares. Gm Advisory Gp Incorporated invested in 4,036 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The New York-based Mrj Inc has invested 1.52% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 94,837 are owned by Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp.

Ratan Capital Management Lp, which manages about $733.12M and $450.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elastic N V by 22,766 shares to 55,773 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

