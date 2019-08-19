Scharf Investments Has Increased Position in Cdk Global (CDK) as Valuation Declined; Summit Asset Management Increased Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $793,834

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62 million, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 2.85 million shares traded or 218.12% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.23 TO $3.28; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK)

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 14,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 22,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 7,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 9.02M shares traded or 46.29% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bristol John W And Com Ny has 2.5% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.71 million shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 442 shares. 46,328 are owned by Foster And Motley. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt accumulated 4,000 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Vigilant Mngmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 11,811 shares. 96,000 are owned by Bp Public Ltd. Factory Mutual Company holds 0.75% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.17M shares. Weik Capital Mgmt holds 4.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 163,720 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Management Incorporated has 1.61% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 308,145 shares. Pittenger And Anderson owns 0.72% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 173,823 shares. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 30,795 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 133 shares. Beacon Group holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 49,152 shares.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 21,894 shares to 873,108 shares, valued at $83.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 324,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).