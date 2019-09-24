Scharf Investments Has Increased Its Stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by $36.90 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Security National Trust Co Has Upped Its Position by $665,910 as Share Value Rose

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.44. About 2.07 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 405,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.75M, up from 873,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 1.94M shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE…; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 020234 Company: NOVARTIS; 09/04/2018 – Novartis shells out $8.7 bln to buy AveXis; 18/04/2018 – SANDOZ – CO ENTERED COLLABORATION WITH PEAR THERAPEUTICS TO COMMERCIALIZE AND CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL PRESCRIPTION DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q REV. 1.25B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 14/05/2018 – Novartis’ tone-deaf response to Michael Cohen: troubling, but not surprising; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION; 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters agreement to acquire AveXis Inc. for USD 8.7 bn to transform care in SMA and expand position as a gene therapy and Neuroscience leader

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Inc reported 47,759 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 872,278 shares. Haverford Tru Company reported 702 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na reported 1,337 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Egerton (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2.08M shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 164 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 14,165 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Limited holds 0.1% or 2,699 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 725 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Birinyi Associates has invested 0.98% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

