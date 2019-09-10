Scharf Investments Has Increased Cdk Global (CDK) Position by $20.92 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Fruth Investment Management Raised Holding by $676,989

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62 million, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 477,090 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: FTC Had Notified Parties of Opposition to Proposed Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 3.71M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Com owns 10.91 million shares. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 2.79% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth has 18,259 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Lc holds 18,463 shares. Bronson Point Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 40,000 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc has 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Augustine Asset Mngmt reported 2,788 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Parsec Financial Inc stated it has 156,055 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Management owns 14,919 shares. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 7,318 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Gyroscope Mngmt Limited Com has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 43,000 shares. B T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt holds 23,336 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Glenview Cap Limited Liability invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc Corp reported 1.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 18,529 shares to 590,905 shares, valued at $118.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 106,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,846 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).