Scharf Investments Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $6.26 Million as Stock Price Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Upped Its Position

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 53,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.33 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 15.40 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 5,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 122,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, up from 116,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $122.47. About 1.49M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilsey Asset Mngmt stated it has 12.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.20M shares for 5.04% of their portfolio. Annex Advisory Ltd Co reported 39,165 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha accumulated 437,638 shares or 3.53% of the stock. Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 1.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). James Inv Rech owns 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 156,422 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na owns 138,506 shares. Smith Moore owns 16,689 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. White Pine Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 50,817 shares. Financial Advisory Serv holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,015 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated accumulated 2.74% or 382,977 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id reported 10,795 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho holds 2,200 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Monetta Finance Svcs accumulated 4.67% or 55,000 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Communications Ltd Company has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,097 shares to 759,376 shares, valued at $69.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 23,514 shares to 843,413 shares, valued at $122.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 4,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,622 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEM).