Scharf Investments Has Decreased Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake by $643,752; Opaleye Management Has Raised Its Epizyme (EPZM) Holding by $2.88 Million

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 405,437 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: U.S.-based Enrollment of New Patients Into Tazemetostat Studies Temporarily on Hold; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 8,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.48 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.51M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 175,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zymeworks Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $953,186 activity. Middleton Sean had sold 683 shares worth $48,650 on Monday, February 4. On Thursday, May 23 Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 19,000 shares.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43M for 17.70 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.