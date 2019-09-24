Scharf Investments Has Decreased By $5.15 Million Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position; PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES COMMON SHARES (ARFXF) Shorts Down By 8.87%

PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) had a decrease of 8.87% in short interest. ARFXF’s SI was 320,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.87% from 351,600 shares previously. With 102,200 avg volume, 3 days are for PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)’s short sellers to cover ARFXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.161. About 20,035 shares traded. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Scharf Investments Llc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 7.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc sold 11,254 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 141,922 shares with $65.04M value, down from 153,176 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $49.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $540.57. About 367,007 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc., a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company has market cap of $41.67 million. The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. It currently has negative earnings. The firm applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform?ProMIS and Collective Coordinates to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. $216,035 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares were bought by FETTIG JEFF M.

Among 12 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $46000 lowest target. $510.58’s average target is -5.55% below currents $540.57 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 21 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24.