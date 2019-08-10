Scharf Investments Has Decreased By $2.10 Million Its Novartis A G (NVS) Position; Fluor (FLR) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fluor Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by DA Davidson. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2800 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. See Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold Fluor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 730 shares. Brinker Inc has invested 0.07% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). The New York-based Schafer Cullen has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 10,982 shares in its portfolio. Noesis Mangement has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 29,540 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 37,187 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 844,151 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) L P reported 190,000 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 6,816 shares. Waters Parkerson And Lc accumulated 0.42% or 137,434 shares. 26,801 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity. $501,786 worth of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) was bought by HERNANDEZ CARLOS M on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fluor Stock Got Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluor slammed by big Q2 loss; withdraws earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fluor Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) At US$31.11? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 2.57 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. It operates through four divisions: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity ; and Government. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore gas and oil production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.98B for 18.02 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FDA Investigates Data Manipulation Issue With Newly Approved Novartis Drug Zolgensma – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Novartis AG Investors (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What’s Pushing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Even Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Novartis, Amgen Scrap Pivotal Study Of Alzheimer’s Prevention Drug – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Novartis’ generic Farxiga – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.