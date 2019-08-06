Scharf Investments Has Boosted Its Stake in Cdk Global (CDK) by $20.92 Million as Stock Declined; As Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Valuation Rose, Ftb Advisors Boosted by $964,560 Its Holding

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 872,427 shares traded or 4.80% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – HAVE NARROWED CO’S GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR TO $2.67 – $2.72 ,MAINTAINED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK OF $3.23 – $3.28; 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 20,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 65,086 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 44,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 1.34M shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 02/04/2018 – Perrigo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – FTC: Perrigo to Acquire Impax Rights to Two Products It Had Partnered With Impax On; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO FINAL FDA OK FOR EQUIV MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM ER TABLETS; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Ext; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE ON ULTRAVATE LOTION; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES & MICAL PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATED PATENT LITIGATIONS ON MAY 9 & 10, 2018

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 452,877 shares to 5,941 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 80,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,836 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like CDK Global, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CDK) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CDK Global (CDK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDK Global to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

More notable recent Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Irish court to review Perrigo tax dispute – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Perrigo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Perrigo Company plc – March 4 Deadline â€“ PRGO – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA tentatively OKs Perrigo’s Sernivo Spray 0.05% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Perrigo Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.