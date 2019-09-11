Scharf Investments Has Boosted Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) as Valuation Declined; Santa Barbara Asset Management Raised Stake in Carnival (CCL) as Share Value Declined

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 295,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.79 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 9.90 million shares traded or 21.65% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 655,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.55 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 7.26M shares traded or 68.40% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267.