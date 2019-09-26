Scharf Investments Has Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $2.00 Million; Share Value Declined; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Lowered Its Stake in American International Group (Call) (AIG) by $9.44 Million

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in American International Group (Call) (AIG) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 178,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.30 million, down from 878,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in American International Group (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.89. About 1.65M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 37,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.78M, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.21. About 4.32M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 131,211 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Vanguard Grp owns 67.95M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 541,778 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 572,888 shares or 3.59% of their US portfolio. Tdam Usa holds 0.57% or 151,630 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 20,057 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ontario – Canada-based Scotia has invested 0.08% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 28,084 were reported by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Banque Pictet Cie has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Viking Global Investors LP holds 0.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 564,604 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 288,922 shares. First Personal Fin holds 1,153 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40 million for 13.31 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hunt (Jb) Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 59,585 shares to 245,585 shares, valued at $22.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Ind. (Call) (NYSE:MHK) by 31,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Covenant Transport I (NASDAQ:CVTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Retail Bank Communications reported 3,209 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Essex Fincl Ser Incorporated has invested 0.52% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,746 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) has 4,933 shares. Glenmede Company Na reported 422,665 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Dallas Secs Incorporated reported 18,003 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 4.49 million shares. First Bank & Trust Trust Of Newtown holds 0.07% or 4,740 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 360 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 4,042 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns reported 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cls Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,652 shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation holds 0.2% or 15,488 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 222,646 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc owns 3,979 shares.

