Scharf Investments Decreased By $53.14 Million Its Hershey Co (HSY) Holding; Washington Federal (WAFD) Sentiment Is 0.8

Washington Federal Inc (WAFD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.36, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 74 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 92 decreased and sold equity positions in Washington Federal Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 65.32 million shares, down from 66.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Washington Federal Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 77 Increased: 52 New Position: 22.

Scharf Investments Llc decreased Hershey Co (HSY) stake by 35.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc analyzed 396,587 shares as Hershey Co (HSY)'s stock rose 23.45%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 722,073 shares with $96.78M value, down from 1.12 million last quarter. Hershey Co now has $32.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $153.78. About 526,102 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500.

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 445,601 shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) has risen 9.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. for 281,001 shares. Harbour Investment Management Llc owns 54,069 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Lp has 1.14% invested in the company for 841,426 shares. The Colorado-based Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 289,166 shares.

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Washington Federal, National Association that provides financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. The firm accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It has a 14.53 P/E ratio. It also offers single-family residential, construction, land development, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, consumer, and home equity loans.

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $53.10 million for 14.13 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO also sold $918,270 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares. Another trade for 360,715 shares valued at $44.40M was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL.

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.62% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 23,967 shares. Northeast Investment accumulated 2,441 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.02% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 1.63 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 0.09% stake. Cipher Limited Partnership reported 50,687 shares. Diligent Limited Liability has invested 0.39% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company reported 7,163 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). New York-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.18% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Richard C Young Company Limited owns 38,737 shares. Burns J W Co Ny holds 0.29% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 9,249 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Lc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 29,490 shares. Waters Parkerson & Com Ltd accumulated 2,963 shares. Brookfield Asset Management holds 0% or 3,900 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering The Hershey Company Common Stock (NYSE:HSY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. The Hershey Company Common Stock has $17000 highest and $10800 lowest target. $140.70’s average target is -8.51% below currents $153.78 stock price. The Hershey Company Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of HSY in report on Thursday, June 20 to “Underweight” rating. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained the shares of HSY in report on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of HSY in report on Friday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26.