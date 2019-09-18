Scharf Investments Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose; As Tech Data (TECD) Stock Declined, Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.99 Million

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 71.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 7,670 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $802,000, down from 26,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $102.99. About 217,610 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 99,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.28 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $138.49. About 18.03M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.08 million for 8.64 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Healthcare Corp (NYSEMKT:NHC) by 10,000 shares to 23,977 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 30,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Canopy Growth Corp Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.