Scharf Investments Cut Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; Pura Vida Investments Has Decreased By $35.67 Million Its Dexcom (Call) (DXCM) Holding

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (Call) (DXCM) stake by 99.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 72,350 shares as Dexcom Inc (Call) (DXCM)’s stock rose 32.25%. The Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 150 shares with $74,000 value, down from 72,500 last quarter. Dexcom Inc (Call) now has $15.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 1.20 million shares traded or 11.73% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook

Scharf Investments Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 44.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc sold 723,681 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 918,596 shares with $68.29 million value, down from 1.64M last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $113.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) stake by 648,153 shares to 651,441 valued at $15.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Inspire Med Sys Inc stake by 357,750 shares and now owns 358,500 shares. Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Call) was raised too.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dexcom prevails in patent dispute with WaveForm Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DexCom (DXCM) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DexCom Q2 top line up 39%, guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DexCom (DXCM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDCO, DXCM, URBN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dexcom has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $173.83’s average target is 0.16% above currents $173.55 stock price. Dexcom had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $19000 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

