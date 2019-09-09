Scharf Investments Cut Its Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Share Value Declined; As Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Shares Rose, Gates Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 704,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 435,251 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 324,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.53 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 2.53M shares traded or 16.47% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 297,104 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $115.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 430,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI).

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$53.64, Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 137% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,097 shares to 759,376 shares, valued at $69.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 66,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Analyst Reports: Amazon, Merck, PepsiCo & More – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DLTR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Down on Q1 Earnings Miss, Comps Aid Sales – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,973.39 up 116.51 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 9,270 shares. 3.41 million are held by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Greenleaf has 2,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp, a Japan-based fund reported 13,200 shares. Natl Invest Wi holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 28,773 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% or 10,745 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bryn Mawr owns 5,840 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 0.18% or 3.98 million shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 0.01% stake. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company has 181,396 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Synovus reported 3,983 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 59,544 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).