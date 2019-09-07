Scharf Investments Cut Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $85.59 Million as Stock Price Rose; Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $3.82 Million

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 112,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The hedge fund held 412,667 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, up from 300,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 28,069 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT)

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 98.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 452,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 458,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Assocs Inc invested 0.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Salzhauer Michael holds 0.14% or 1,522 shares. 74,474 were reported by Altfest L J. Boys Arnold And Inc accumulated 3.89% or 136,781 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,060 shares. Bahl & Gaynor owns 596,386 shares. Iron Fincl reported 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Farm Mutual Automobile Co holds 10.01M shares. 9,965 were accumulated by Cypress Cap Mngmt. Waters Parkerson & Communications Limited Liability Corp owns 46,449 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 4.45 million shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Fdx has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 457,483 shares. Sanders Capital Llc holds 8.13 million shares.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 360,717 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $136.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 45,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 774,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 171 were accumulated by Dorsey Wright And Assoc. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 302,700 shares in its portfolio. 33,932 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) invested in 0% or 19 shares. Invest Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 49,290 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 709 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 766 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,500 were reported by Earnest Prns Lc. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Natl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 3,504 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 7,400 shares. Ranger Mgmt LP reported 125,027 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turtle Beach Corp by 131,052 shares to 173,708 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 36,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,829 shares, and cut its stake in Avalara Inc.