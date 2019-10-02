Scharf Investments Cut Its Hershey Co (HSY) Position by $53.14 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Cypress Asset Management Upped Holding by $654,978

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 396,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 722,073 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.78M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $153.27. About 347,544 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hershey’s New Notes; Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS PRICING OF $350,000,000 2.900% NOTES DUE; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Entertainment & Resorts’ new TV solution and Guest Internet aids in creating unique experiences; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q EPS $1.65; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 19/03/2018 – HERSHEY IS SAID TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR TYRRELLS: SKY; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N -GIVEN THE PATTERN OF LAST YEAR’S GROSS MARGIN INFLATIONARY PRESSURES, EXPECT TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN 2ND HALF OF YEAR ON A YOY BASIS

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 346 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,104 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 3,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $844.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $27.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1707.97. About 1.85M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 29/03/2018 – Here’s the controversial tax practice by Amazon that’s got Trump so upset; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON ISN’T INTERESTED IN MAINTAINING TOYS “R” US BRAND, BUT CONSIDERED USING SOON-TO-BE-VACANT SPACES FOR OWN PURPOSES- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 30/03/2018 – PoliticoPlaybook: Playbook scoop: Amazon slashes outside consultants; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people, and it’s working on a fix

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL also sold $50.39M worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $335.34 million for 23.95 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 72,155 shares. Jensen Mgmt reported 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Bellecapital Limited has invested 0.31% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Llc reported 29 shares stake. Chevy Chase invested in 119,505 shares. Meritage Port has invested 0.77% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Buckingham holds 2,444 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 17,846 shares. Whittier has 0.01% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 432,905 shares. 115,073 are held by Asset One Limited. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Prns Ltd has invested 0.05% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 360 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Covington Management reported 90 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 7,561 shares.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hershey +3% as Goldman expects price hike – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS warms up to Hershey – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hershey Stock: This Dividend Stock Could Deliver Sweet Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan raises price target on Hershey – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glaxis Mngmt Limited Com holds 15.6% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Torch Wealth Management Lc stated it has 706 shares. Papp L Roy & Associates invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moab Ltd Com invested in 5,699 shares or 3.5% of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advsr owns 2 shares. New York-based Nikko Asset Americas Inc has invested 3.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Markel reported 94,707 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ironwood Fin Lc invested in 139 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hyman Charles D holds 0.21% or 1,047 shares in its portfolio. Hartwell J M Lp has invested 7.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aviva Pcl stated it has 2.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank invested in 989 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt Com accumulated 4,045 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,202 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,051 shares to 32,180 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 4,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,410 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Some local CEOs are paid much more than their employees â€” here’s how much – Washington Business Journal” published on October 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Should Follow Amazon and Walmart’s Diwali Clash in India – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “DHL Group Doubles Down On Digitalization Wth A â‚¬2 Billion Investment – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) digital assistant Alexa gets into your head – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 26, 2019.