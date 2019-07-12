Scharf Investments Cut Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake by $3.76 Million as Valuation Declined; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cwm Trimmed Stake by $385,040

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 22,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 742,259 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.58 million, down from 764,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $158.38. About 372,894 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 4,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,268 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 79,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.89. About 8.52 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.25B for 7.91 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 31,284 shares to 55,354 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 54,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Investment holds 0.3% or 9,090 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Pa has invested 2.37% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.41% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.04M shares. 49,507 are owned by Nbt Bancorp N A Ny. Miles Cap accumulated 0.8% or 11,431 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 59,407 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 200 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 0.38% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 120.84M shares. Yhb Advsrs owns 47,815 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Community Financial Bank Na reported 62,482 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 249,400 shares. Alpine Woods Limited Company holds 0.69% or 39,473 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 4,737 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar owns 204,506 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 66,454 shares to 68,021 shares, valued at $79.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 71,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.55M for 17.68 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1,425 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.36M shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd has 17,400 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP owns 211,740 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Incorporated reported 444,155 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn holds 0% or 250 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 7,598 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). The Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Management Company has invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 158,849 shares. Amp Investors holds 0.09% or 94,463 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).