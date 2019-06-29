Scharf Investments Cut Holding in Aon Plc (AON) by $24.21 Million as Share Value Rose; As Echostar (SATS) Shares Declined, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Lowered Its Stake

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 142,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 825,687 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.95M, down from 968,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $192.98. About 905,738 shares traded or 4.65% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 11,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,144 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807,000, down from 33,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 322,825 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Limited has 8,600 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 16,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.11% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 20 shares. Barclays Plc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Bank Of Mellon reported 0% stake. Sei Investments invested 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0.01% or 541,386 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Limited Co reported 1,100 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 9,989 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 122,904 shares. Wallace Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.15% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 227,726 shares. Brazil-based Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.34% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Beese Fulmer Inc holds 26,359 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Pref Adr by 285,640 shares to 535,640 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 10,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ).

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Huawei Ban Bites Hard – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hughes in Partnership with Facebook Launches HughesNet Wi-Fi Hotspots in Brazil and Mexico – PRNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting SATS Put And Call Options For August 16th – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hughes JUPITER System Chosen by Five Service Providers to Power Satellite Broadband Services throughout Indonesia – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $10.53 million for 100.73 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Aon appoints StÃ©phane LespÃ©rance as President of Commercial Risk and Health Solutions in Canada – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Target Corporation (TGT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aon and CoverWallet announce commercial partnership – PRNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Employee perceptions of financial health and retirement readiness not lined up with reality: Aon survey – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $452.18 million for 25.66 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.